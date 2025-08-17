10 projects with Tk 6,506.50cr get Ecnec nod

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Sunday approved 10 projects worth Tk 6,506.50 crore.

Of the total amount, Tk 3,821.58 crore will come from government funding, while Tk 2,428.04 crore as project loans and Tk 2,56.89 crore from the implementing agency’s own financing.

The approval was given at the Ecnec meeting held at the NEC Conference Room with Chief Adviser and Ecnec Chairperson Prof Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

These projects included five new projects, two revised projects and three projects with extension of period without increase in cost.