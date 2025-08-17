Rickshaw puller held from Dhanmondi 32 granted bail

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Azizur Rahman, a rickshaw puller who was assaulted by a mob near Dhanmondi 32 while paying tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15.

Metropolitan Magistrate M.A. Azharul Islam issued the bail order on Sunday after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution.

Advocate Farzana Yasmin Rakhi moved the bail petition, which was opposed by the prosecution.

Azizur had been produced before the court on Saturday by police in connection with an attempted murder case allegedly linked to the anti-discrimination movement.

The investigation officer claimed that witnesses had identified him at the scene, prompting the court to initially send him to jail.

However, his lawyer confirmed that no other cases are pending against him and there are no legal barriers to his release.