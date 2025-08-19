In memory of Sajal, Aziz reaches Everest Base Camp

Writer and researcher Gazi Munsur Aziz has undertaken an expedition to Everest Base Camp in memory of his late friend, Everest summiteer Sajal Khaled. Carrying the slogan “We want peace, not war- We want to build a green world,” Aziz completed the journey, reaching the base camp at 2:45 PM on June 13. He began trekking from Lukla, Nepal, on the morning of June 6 and reached the world’s highest mountain base-Mount Everest Base Camp (5,364 meters)-on the eighth day of his trek.

Gazi Munsur Aziz expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported the expedition through crowd funding. He extended special thanks to Enam Ul Haque, the visionary behind mountaineering in Bangladesh and founder of the Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club (BMTC), as well as all members of the club. He also acknowledged Taufique Ahmed Tamal, Managing Director of Altitude Hunter, for his overall support in making the expedition a success.

Aziz said, “We want to see a world free of war, where no child dies from bomb blasts. We also want to build a pollution-free planet where future generations can live with pure joy. To convey this message to the world, I chose a symbolic and significant place like Everest Base Camp.”

He added, “On May 20, 2013, Sajal tragically passed away on the descent after summiting Everest. Since then, many Bangladeshis have reached Everest, and their stories are being told. I believe Sajal’s story should also be remembered. This expedition is my tribute to him.”

He also recalled that in 2007, under Enam Ul Haque’s guidance and Sajal’s initiative, the first-ever ‘Bangla Marathon’ was held on Cox’s Bazar’s Marine Drive. Sajal continued the initiative in 2009 and 2010, but after his passing, the event was discontinued. Since 2017, Aziz has been running a solo marathon each year on the Marine Drive in Sajal’s memory. “Now there are many marathons taking place in Bangladesh. I believe people should know how it all started,” he said.

Sajal envisioned promoting tourism in Cox’s Bazar and across Bangladesh through marathons while spreading environmental awareness.

Writer and researcher Gazi Munsur Aziz is a member of the Bangla Mountaineering and Trekking Club and the Bangladesh Bird Club. He has authored several books on travel. His recent travel book “Pakhir Khoje Banglajure” was published at the latest Ekushey Book Fair. He regularly participates in marathons, cycling expeditions, and other adventures, and is also active in environmental campaigns like tree planting.