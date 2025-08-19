26 injured in Sunamganj clash over football match

At least 26 individuals were injured in a clash between players and supporters from two different unions in a football tournament organised by Shantiganj Upazila administration of Sunamganj district on Monday.

The incident occurred at Pagla Field during a match between West Pagla and Jaykalas unions in the upazila.

According to locals, tensions rose after a referee’s call, causing a long delay in the game. After some time, a verbal altercation between players quickly escalated into a physical fight and then spread over into the stands, which caused at least 26 individuals to be injured.

Later, the injured were taken to Shantiganj Upazila Health Complex but two seriously injured individuals were sent to Sunamganj General Hospital and one was transferred to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Confirming the incident, Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Akram Ali said that they were quickly dispatched to the scene and brought the situation under control.

Shantibanj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sukanta said that legal action would be taken against those responsible after reviewing video footage of the incident.