EC to publish draft list of polling centers on September 10

Election Commission (EC) will release the draft list of polling centers for the upcoming national election on September 10.

The information was confirmed in an official letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Md. Mahbub Alam Shah on Wednesday.

According to the letter, “Polling Center Establishment and Management Guidelines-2025” has already been approved by the Commission and was published in the Bangladesh Gazette’s special edition on June 26.

In line with Article 8(1) and (2) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, the final list of polling centers must be published at least 25 days in advance in the Gazette after it is finalized.

In accordance with the guidelines, EC will release an area-wise draft list of polling centers. Citizens and stakeholders will have the opportunity to submit claims or objections regarding the draft list, which will then be reviewed and resolved as per the official policy. After this process, a tentative final list of polling centers will be prepared.

As per the Commission’s schedule, the last date for submitting claims and objections is September 25, while the final resolution of these submissions will be completed by October 12. The tentative final list of polling centers is expected to be published on October 20.

The EC has instructed election officials to carry out all necessary procedures in line with the approved guidelines and within the specified timeline.

Additionally, officials are required to submit quantitative data on both the draft and tentative final lists; along with soft copies, to Election Support-1 branch through the respective regional election officers.