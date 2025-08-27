Bangladesh sees $1B in investment proposals in first 5-month: BIDA

Bangladesh has received investment proposals worth nearly $1 billion in first five months of 2025, according to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA).

The information was shared on Tuesday by BIDA’s Head of Business Development, Nahian Rahman Rochi, during a media interaction at the BIDA auditorium in Dhaka.

Rochi described the flow of proposals as a positive trend, noting that about 20 percent of the submissions between January and May have reached advanced stages, including signed agreements, land lease confirmations, and allocation letters.

He highlighted that the statistics indicate growing investor interest in Bangladesh’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), a key pillar of the government’s industrialization drive.

“Our focus is not just on the volume of investment, but also on quality and sustainability. If this momentum continues and facilitation is further streamlined, more concrete outcomes can be expected in the next five months,” he said.

According to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), approximately 60 percent of the proposed investments are currently in exploratory or due diligence phases, including feasibility studies, initial discussions, and preliminary project planning. Rochi added that globally, most proposals begin in exploratory stages and gradually move toward implementation with proper facilitation.

Another 20 percent of proposals are undergoing detailed verification before formal registration. Officials said this structured investment pipeline provides a realistic outlook for capital inflow over the next 12 to 24 months.

In response to investor queries and the need for transparency, BEZA’s Executive Member for Planning and Development, Md. Nazrul Islam, announced the creation of a Unified Investment Portal. The platform will consolidate key information, including investment status, zone-specific development, land availability, and approval timelines.