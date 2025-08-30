Attack on Nur : Tarique Rahman calls for probe

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has condemned attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

He urged the government to launch a legal investigation into the violent incident.

Tarique Rahman also extended his heartfelt wishes for Nur’s swift recovery in a post on his verified Facebook page at 2:45AM on Friday.

The BNP acting chairman said his party strongly condemns the attack on Nurul Haque Nur and the violent incident that took place in Kakrail.

He said: “We are in a highly sensitive juncture in our journey towards democratic transition, the first milestone of which is the national election. We collectively have to ensure that such destabilizing incidents do not repeat and that the course of democratic advancement remains unhindered.”

Mentioning that all democratic stakeholders, including the BNP and its allies, must exercise restraint and tolerance, he said, “The true spirit of last year’s mass uprising must be given due priority.”

Tarique Rahman stressed the necessity of taking the country out of the mob rule and the prevailing state of unrest. “If we want to move Bangladesh forward, we should remain vigilant against this culture of mob violence, uphold the rule of law, and build a peaceful and stable country.”

“We can succeed as a united nation only by empowering the people through democratic means and ensuring justice, equality, and dignity for all,” he continued.