CA Yunus directs PSC to hold BCS on set schedule

Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed the Public Service Commission (PSC) to hold Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations every year on a fixed calendar, ensuring transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

He gave the instruction on Sunday (September 7) during a meeting with PSC officials at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

“The BCS exam is the entry point to government service. If irregularities occur at the entry point, the entire system will be affected,” Prof Yunus said, stressing the need to complete exams and recruitments on time.

He also called on PSC officials to take responsibility for resolving problems and carrying out necessary reforms to restore trust in the institution.

PSC Chairman Professor Dr Mobasher Monem informed the adviser that the commission has already prepared a five-year roadmap to conduct examinations and recruitments between November and October each year.

He also raised the issue of granting financial and administrative autonomy to the commission.

PSC members admitted that political interference over the past 15 years had led to irregularities, nepotism, and even question leaks in BCS exams. They said reforms have since been implemented to ensure such practices never return, and the quality of question papers is being upgraded so that candidates can compete globally with their preparation.

The meeting was attended by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Dr Md Mokhles Ur Rahman, Chief Secretary to the Chief Adviser Sirajuddin Mia, PSC members, and PSC Secretary Dr Md Sanowar Jahan Bhuiyan.