Five-day London Underground strike under way

London Underground staff have started a five-day walkout over pay and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are carrying out rolling action over pay and “fatigue management”, and have asked for a 32-hour week.

There will be limited service until 18:00 BST on Sunday and little or no service between Monday and Thursday. The Elizabeth line and the Overground are operating but are busier than usual.

Transport for London (TfL) has offered a 3.4% pay rise and said it “welcomes further engagement with our unions”, but said a reduction in the contractual 35-hour week “is neither practical nor affordable”.

Any services that are running on Sunday will finish early, TfL said.

Between Monday and Thursday, there will be little or no service on all of the Tube as different parts of RMT membership walk out on different days.

On Sunday, TfL reported that the Bakerloo and Circle line were completely suspended, whilst the Central, Metropolitan and Piccadilly lines were part suspended.

Overground and Elizabeth line trains have been able to stop at stations shared with the Tube, but at times they may not be able to from Monday to Thursday, TfL said.

There is also a separate dispute on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) on Tuesday and Thursday, which mean there will be no DLR services on those days.

The Elizabeth line and Overground will be much busier throughout the strike action.

The Tube will open late on Friday 12 September, at 08:00.

You can find out more on which lines are affected on TfL’s website.

Disruption from the Tube strike has affected US rapper and singer Post Malone, who has rescheduled his two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The star was due to perform on Sunday and Monday but promoters said no event licence could be provided without adequate public transport.