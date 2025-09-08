No force can stop Feb polls: Press Secy

The 13th national parliamentary election will be held in the first half of February 2026, and no force in the world can prevent it, said Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Sunday.

Speaking at a briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, Shafiqul Alam said, “The election will happen in early February, no matter what. All necessary preparations are being made to ensure it proceeds smoothly.”

The press secretary added that the government has instructed law enforcement agencies to take action against recent illegal rallies organized by the banned Awami League.

Shafiqul Alam noted that the Chief Adviser met with 10 advisers at the State Guest House, Jamuna, to discuss the current law-and-order situation, illegal political gatherings, and ongoing preparations for the elections.

“Whenever the country moves toward elections and the trial process of those involved in the July atrocities accelerates, the defeated fascist forces become desperate and reckless,” he said. “They are mobilizing all their energies to disrupt peace and hinder democratic progress.”

The briefing highlighted that the situation is no longer only about law and order—it has become a matter of national security. “No one will be allowed to compromise the country’s overall safety. The government emphasizes that unity among all political parties is vital for the nation’s interest, particularly in light of the July People’s Uprising,” Shafiqul Alam said.

Regarding the banned Awami League’s flash rallies, he confirmed that monitoring will be intensified, and strict legal action will be taken against those organizing such unauthorized events.

Also present at the briefing were Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar and Apurbo Jahangir.