Ex-secretary Abu Alam arrested

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested former secretary Abu Alam Mohammad Shahid Khan in a case filed with Shahbagh Police Station.

He was arrested from Eskaton’s Boral Tower at 12 noon on Monday, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (Media and Public Relations Division) of the DMP confirmed.

Police said the former secretary was arrested over alleged involvement in the ‘Mancha 71’ conspiracy.

Five other persons were also arrested in the same case.

Abu Alam previously served as Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister during the Awami League government from 1996 to 2001.