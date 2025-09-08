Nepal Gen Z protest death toll rises to 14

As many as 14 people have died after police opened fire on a Gen Z protest in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, as of 4PM on Monday.

Seven protesters brought to the National Trauma Centre died, Dr Dipendra Pandey of the hospital confirmed. He added that 10 others are in critical condition, with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, and over 20 others are receiving treatment.

Three protesters died at Everest Hospital, Baneshwar, confirmed by hospital official Anil Adhikari. He said more than 50 others are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition.

According to Civil Hospital Executive Director Mohan Chandra Regmi, two died at the hospital.

One person each has also succumbed to injuries at KMC and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Police had used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition against protesters. Demonstrations continue across Kathmandu and other major cities, with Gen Z protesters rallying against social media restrictions and government corruption.