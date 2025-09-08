Conspiracies are being hatched to foil election process: Zainul Abedin

Conspiracies are being hatched locally and also from foreign to foil election process, commented BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin Farroque on Monday.

He urged the interim government to play an active role in removing doubts over holding the national election in February.

“Who is creating doubts about whether the election will be held or not? Why are you (govt) just sitting idle? The government must look around itself. Don’t you know who are still sitting in different ministries? Can’t you see who is bringing out processions? Can’t you see who is creating mobs and plotting to foil the election in the country? You should know.”

Zainul Abedin, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, made the remarks while speaking at a discussion organised by Bikoshito Foundation Bangladesh at the Jatiya Press Club.

“There is still fear and doubt about whether the national election will be held. It is the government’s responsibility to remove this uncertainty. Certain elements, sitting in Kolkata and even within the administration, are acting as secret agents and trying to foil the next election,” the BNP leader added.

Farroque demanded that the government immediately publish a list of the remnants of fascism and the secret agents, and keep them away from the election process. “If that is done, the public will no longer have doubts.”