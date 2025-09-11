Home adviser seeks EU support to curb illegal immigration

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has called for greater cooperation from European Union (EU) in addressing illegal immigration and strengthening border security.

“Bangladesh expects EU’s cooperation in ensuring border security and preventing illegal immigration,” the adviser said during a meeting with a European Commission delegation led by Michael Shotter, Director for Migration and Asylum.

The delegation paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Adviser Jahangir Alam emphasized Bangladesh’s zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking, noting that the government is taking serious steps to combat illegal migration and human trafficking networks. Several trafficking syndicates have already been brought to justice and amendments to existing anti-trafficking laws are underway, he said.

Highlighting that many Bangladeshis are legally working in EU countries, the adviser requested EU to consider recruiting both skilled and unskilled manpower from Bangladesh through lawful channels.

In response, EU official Michael Shotter expressed growing concern over the rising number of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants in EU nations, especially amid increasing political pressure within member states regarding immigration.

He urged Bangladesh to intensify its efforts in tackling the issue.

Shotter also recommended reforms in Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, in line with ongoing political and institutional developments.

In response, Adviser Jahangir Alam confirmed that police reform initiatives are already in progress.

Welcoming the delegation, the adviser described EU as a “trusted development partner and friend” of Bangladesh.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, including bilateral cooperation, migration, human trafficking, law enforcement reform and border security.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.