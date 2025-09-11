Man hacked to death in Habiganj

Miscreants killed a 40-year-old man, who was an accused in 17 robbery cases, after slitting his throat at Noagaon village under Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Mia, son of Abdur Rahman of the village.

Quoting the wife of Jamal, Zahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Model Police Station, said some 10/15 miscreants swooped on the house of Jamal around 4 am and took them out of the house.

Later, the miscreants took Jamal to a paddy field and killed him after slitting his throat and went away, said the wife.

Police arrested a man in connection with the murder.