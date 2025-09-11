India crush UAE in just 27 balls to start Asia Cup with record win

India kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in spectacular fashion, chasing down a paltry target set by hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) in just 27 deliveries; the fastest win in T20I history by balls remaining for the Men in Blue.

In the match held on Wednesday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India won the toss and opted to field first.

The decision paid off instantly, as UAE batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure from Indian bowling attack, managing only 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

India’s spin spearhead Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets, while pace allrounder Shivam Dube grabbed 3 scalps to ensure the hosts never gained momentum.

Among UAE batters, only opener Alishan Sharafu (22 off 17) and Muhammad Waseem (19 off 22) showed brief resistance, while the rest failed to reach double figures.

In reply, India wasted no time. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a blistering 48-run stand in just 3.5 overs before Abhishek departed after a whirlwind 30 off 16 balls, laced with 3 sixes and 2 fours.

Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off 9 balls, steering India to a dominant 9-wicket win in just 4.3 overs.

The victory marks India’s fastest T20I chase by balls remaining.

The previous record was set in 2017, when India beat Australia by 9 wickets with 33 balls to spare in Ranchi.

With this emphatic win, India have made a strong statement early in the competition.