Somerset House celebrates 25 years of arts

Somerset House is to celebrate 25 years in its current guise this weekend with a programme of free events, installations, performances and workshops.

Before it became the cultural event space it is now, the central London building previously housed government offices, had been a Royal Navy headquarters and was one time home to Queen Elizabeth I.

Over the last quarter of a century, it has become famous for its winter ice rink and summer concerts and screenings.

The director of Somerset House, Jonathan Reekie, said: “Somerset House is much loved as a London cultural space and it has also become a home to many of the UK’s best creatives: a powerhouse for the next generation of talent.”

He said the birthday weekend of events would be a “rare opportunity” for the public to see areas of the historic buildings not usually open to the public.

Waterloo Bridge, which is outside the venue, will also turn “Somerset House blue”.

‘Unique atmosphere’

Alison Goldfrapp, musician and record producer, said: “Somerset House is truly a special place.

“To perform there under the open sky and within its historical grounds is a real treat and an honour.”

She added: “The building has a unique atmosphere. It’s a space where art, music, and life converge so beautifully.”

Last year, the building narrowly avoided “complete disaster” when a fire broke out.

About 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines attended the blaze on 17 August 2024, which damaged the roof and part of the complex’s west wing.

Mr Reekie said at the time that it was thanks to “really quick-thinking staff” and the “amazing” response of London Fire Brigade that the fire was quickly put out.