The secrets to tackling fussy eating habits

If mealtimes with your child sometimes feel more like negotiations than nourishment, you aren’t alone. According to the NHS, more than half of children will show fussy eating habits at some point.

Charlotte Stirling-Reed, a child and baby nutritionist, spoke to the CBeebies Parental Helpline about the best ways to manage it and said it’s important not to blame yourself.

“It’s a really normal part of many children’s development. There are so many families out there dealing with this.

“Don’t feel like it’s just you because it isn’t.”

Whilst seemingly counterintuitive, Charlotte says allowing a child to pick what they want to eat can actually encourage them to try more things.

“If your little one says, ‘I don’t want to eat this food,’ then saying to them, ‘that’s okay,’ is a much more helpful stance.”

As the child grows, they need to make their own decisions, so not suppressing this can help.

“Kids want autonomy, and us saying to them, ‘you don’t have to eat it’ can often permit them to decide eating it is their choice.”

She also suggests allowing them to leave the table when they want, saying prolonging mealtimes will only make the situation worse.