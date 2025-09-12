Barcelona forced to host Valencia at training ground as La Liga returns

La Liga champions Barcelona will finally play their first home match of the season on Sunday, but not at the iconic Spotify Camp Nou.

Instead, Hansi Flick’s side will host Valencia at the club’s Johan Cruyff Stadium, a 6,000-capacity training ground venue, due to delays in securing permission to return to their newly revamped home.

Barcelona, currently fourth in the table and two points behind leaders Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano before the international break, a result that left Flick demanding more humility from his squad.

The Catalan club had been hoping to return to a reduced-capacity Camp Nou this weekend, but ongoing permit issues and a concert scheduled at the Olympic Stadium — their temporary home during Camp Nou’s renovation — have left them with limited options. The situation mirrors Real Madrid’s 2020/21 stint at their Alfredo Di Stefano training ground, though that period was during the Covid-19 pandemic when fans were not allowed.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club is “really looking forward” to returning to Camp Nou, which is scheduled to be fully completed by 2026.

Just 290 tickets were granted to Valencia fans for Sunday’s clash, and while the setting is far from ideal, Valencia midfielder Pepelu says they must stay focused.

“We have to adapt even though we know that we want to play in big stadiums,” said Pepelu. “In the end we can do little other than just playing the game and winning it.”

Barça thrashed Valencia 7-1 last season at the Olympic Stadium, but Pepelu expects a much closer contest this time. Flick also acknowledged that playing in such a modest venue could be a reality check for his treble-winning side.

“It’s important there are no egos — that kills the chances of success,” Flick said. Teenage forward Lamine Yamal echoed his coach’s thoughts, urging his teammates to stay focused after returning from international duty.

“We are hungry for more,” said Yamal. “You have to give us time.”

Around the league

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, the only sides with perfect records after three rounds, are both in action on Saturday. Madrid travel to Real Sociedad, where they’ve kept five clean sheets in their last six visits, while Bilbao host Alaves in a Basque derby.

Atletico Madrid are still searching for their first win of the season. They host high-flying Villarreal on Saturday night, with Argentina forward Julian Alvarez expected to start again as Antoine Griezmann continues to settle for a bench role.

Player to watch: Julian Alvarez

With Atletico struggling and Griezmann not starting, Alvarez has a chance to cement his place as Simeone’s lead striker. Villarreal, sitting third, will provide a serious test of his credentials.

Key stats:

2: Only Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have a 100% win record so far

5: Real Madrid clean sheets in their last six away matches at Real Sociedad

24.4: Barcelona’s squad has the youngest average age in La Liga

La Liga fixtures (all times GMT):

Friday

Sevilla v Elche (19:00)

Saturday

Getafe v Real Oviedo (12:00)

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (14:15)

Athletic Bilbao v Alaves (16:30)

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal (19:00)

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona (12:00)

Levante v Real Betis (14:15)

Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (16:30)

Barcelona v Valencia (19:00)

Monday

Espanyol v Mallorca (19:00)