Nepal protesters now demand interim PM’s resignation

Gen Z-led demonstrators have resumed protests in Nepal, demanding the resignation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki after she appointed ministers without consulting them.

On Sunday night, protesters led by Sudan Gurung gathered outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar, chanting slogans and accusing Karki of betraying their movement. “If we take to the streets again, no one will be able to stop us,” Gurung warned, alleging that lawyer Om Prakash Aryal secured the powerful home ministry post for himself.

Karki on Sunday appointed Aryal as minister for home and law, Rameshwar Khanal as finance minister, and Kulman Ghising as energy minister. Earlier, senior advocate Savita Bhandari was named Attorney General. Officials said the interim cabinet may eventually include 11–15 members, with some handling multiple portfolios.

Relatives of those killed in last week’s protests joined the demonstration, reinforcing public anger over government repression. More than 50 people have died since September 8, when youth-led protests erupted against corruption, social media restrictions, and state violence, eventually forcing the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Karki, a former Supreme Court justice, was sworn in on September 12 as Nepal’s first female head of government. However, her cabinet choices have already triggered renewed unrest.