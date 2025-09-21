“Hasina not resigned, was forced to leave for India”

A state-appointed defence lawyer on Sunday argued before International Crimes Tribunal-1 that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina did not resign from office on August 5th, 2024, but was instead compelled to leave for India.

Md Amir Hossain, representing Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, made the claim while cross-examining Nahid Islam, convenor of Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) and a key figure in last year’s July Uprising.

Nahid appeared as the 47th prosecution witness in the ongoing crimes against humanity case against the former leaders.

Rejecting the witness’s testimony, Hossain said the one-point movement that toppled the Awami League government on August 3rd was part of a long-planned effort driven by both domestic and foreign actors.

He also alleged that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was offered the role of chief of the interim government under this plan.

Prosecutors objected to those remarks, insisting that only case-related matters should be discussed. Hossain responded that Yunus’s name was mentioned only to counter the witness’s statements.

Defending his clients, the lawyer insisted Hasina and Kamal were innocent of the charges. “Sheikh Hasina never ordered the use of helicopters or lethal weapons against protesters. On the contrary, she sought to protect lives, property, and law and order,” he said, adding, “No crimes against humanity were committed in July–August 2024.”

Witness Nahid Islam rejected the defence’s account, calling it false. He testified that he learned details of killings and atrocities carried out on August 5th from movement coordinators Hasnat and Sarjis.

Nahid had earlier testified on September 18th before being cross-examined by the state defence lawyer. The session resumed today after the previous hearing ended without completion.