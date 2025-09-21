Thousands rally in Philippines at anti-corruption protests in Manila

Thousands of protesters gathered in Manila on Sunday to demand accountability over a massive corruption scandal involving flood control projects believed to have cost billions of dollars.

Police and troops were placed on high alert to prevent violence as organizers aimed for one of the country’s largest anti-corruption demonstrations.

Protesters carried Philippine flags and banners reading “No more, too much, jail them,” calling for prosecution of all involved. Student activist Althea Trinidad told the Associated Press, “We lose our homes, our lives, and our future while they rake in huge fortunes from our taxes for luxury cars, foreign trips, and corporate gains.”

The demonstrations follow revelations in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s July State of the Nation address, which exposed anomalies in 9,855 flood control projects totaling 545 billion pesos ($9.5 billion). Public outrage intensified after wealthy couple Sarah and Pacifico Discaya, owners of multiple construction firms, secured contracts while flaunting European and US luxury vehicles.

President Marcos called for peaceful protests and said the army was on “red alert” as a precaution.

Al Jazeera reports that the rallies are being led by Christian churches of all denominations, with many noting the symbolic timing on September 21, the anniversary of martial law under former President Marcos Sr. Protesters are demanding lasting reforms to prevent corruption at all levels of government.