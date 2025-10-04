From livestock to humans: why Anthrax remains a global concern

Anthrax is a serious but uncommon infectious disease caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis. While it mainly affects grazing herbivores such as cattle, sheep, and goats, humans can also become infected through contact with contaminated animals or animal products.

What is Anthrax?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), anthrax is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. The bacteria produce hardy spores that can survive in soil, carcasses, hides, wool, and other animal products for many years. These spores are the infectious form and can spread through natural processes such as wind, floods, or scavenging animals.

How Humans Get Infected

Anthrax does not spread directly from person to person. Instead, humans can contract the disease through four main routes:

Cutaneous (skin contact): When spores enter through cuts or abrasions. This is the most common form.

Inhalation: Breathing in spores, often during industrial processing of animal hides or wool. This is the deadliest form.

Gastrointestinal: Eating undercooked meat from infected animals.

Injection-related: A rarer form linked to injecting contaminated drugs.

Symptoms and Types of Anthrax

The illness varies depending on how the spores enter the body:

Cutaneous anthrax: Starts as a small sore, which develops into a blister and then a painless ulcer with a black center.

Inhalation anthrax: Flu-like symptoms that rapidly progress to severe breathing problems and shock.

Gastrointestinal anthrax: Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and severe diarrhea.

Injection anthrax: Severe swelling and infection at the injection site, which can spread quickly through the body.

If untreated, all forms of anthrax can lead to sepsis (blood infection) and meningoencephalitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord membranes), both of which are life-threatening.

Treatment and Prevention

Anthrax can be treated effectively with antibiotics (such as ciprofloxacin or doxycycline) if caught early. In some cases, antitoxin therapy may also be used. Vaccines are available for people at higher risk, such as veterinarians, laboratory workers, and military personnel.

Why Anthrax is Concerning

Natural outbreaks: Anthrax occurs in many parts of the world where livestock are common, especially in rural areas with poor veterinary controls.

Durability: The spores can survive in soil or animal remains for decades.

Bioterrorism risk: Because inhaled anthrax is highly lethal, it has been studied and used as a biological weapon.

Anthrax is rare but dangerous. It remains primarily a livestock disease, yet human cases still appear in regions where people handle animals or animal products. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are critical, and public health monitoring is essential to prevent outbreaks from spreading.