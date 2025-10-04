Teen jailed in Dubai dies in London police chase

A British teenager who was jailed in Dubai for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl has died in a car crash three months after he was released.

Marcus Fakana, 19, was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in Tottenham, north London, in the early hours of Friday. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The Met Police said officers had attempted to stop a car but, after a 60-second chase, they lost sight of the vehicle and it was later found crashed into a truck.

Mr Fakana, who was 18 at the time of the relationship with the girl, received a royal pardon from Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July after being sentenced to one year in prison.

Radha Stirling, his lawyer and founder of the Detained in Dubai group, said: “He was grateful for the compassion shown to him by the British public, and his experiences gave him a renewed focus on Christianity and prayer.

“Marcus was thankful to have regained his freedom and was looking forward to building a positive future.”

The mother of the girl in the relationship with Marcus reported him to authorities after seeing messages between the two when she had returned to the UK.

Ms Stirling added: “Marcus spent the majority of this year in a Dubai prison which no doubt caused him long lasting mental anguish.

“It’s sad that of all of 2025, he was only free for the three months from the 3rd of July until the 3rd of October.”

Marwaan Mohamed Huseen, of Argyle Road, Tottenham, has been charged over the fatal car crash.

The 19-year-old is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed about the incident, along with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.