Council of Advisers approves drafts of six ordinances, 2 proposals

The Council of Advisers on Thursday gave final and in principle approval to drafts of six ordinances, including the Bangladesh Labour Act (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (RPO).

It also gave approval to two other proposals, reports BSS.

The approval came at the weekly meeting of the Council of Adviser held at the Chief Adviser’s Office in the city’s Tejgaon area with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Following the meeting, Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here this afternoon. Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke at the briefing.

“Drafts of two landmark ordinances-the Bangladesh Labour Act (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (RPO)-have been given final approval in today’s meeting,” he said, adding, the Council of Advisers also gave in principle approval to drafts of four other laws.

The drafts of the ordinances that were given approval in principle are: the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025, the Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, and the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance, 2025, and the Spatial Planning Ordinance, 2025.

The Council also approved a proposal to change the existing harassing practices and procedures in the post-handover management of residential plots or flats developed by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and various authorities or organizations under it, with the aim of simplifying services and eliminating corruption.

It also approved another proposal to set up Bangladesh’s new Consulate General Office at Detroit city in Michigan State of the USA.