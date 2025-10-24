Mother, daughter killed in road accident en-route to Tanguar Haor

A mother and her young daughter were killed and 10 others injured when a tourist bus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Sylhet–Sunamganj highway at Shantiganj upazila in Sunamganj district early Friday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 AM near Inatnagar village in Pagla Bazar area of the upazila.

The victims were on their way to visit the scenic Tanguar Haor, one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

The deceased were identified as Manzura Akter, 37, and her 10-year-old daughter, Ayesha Siddika, residents of Dhaka. They were the wife and daughter of Abdullah Al Mamun, a senior official of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) and a native of Doalia village in Chandpur district.

According to police sources and witnesses, Abdullah Al Mamun and his family had left Dhaka by a passenger bus bound for Sunamganj to visit Tanguar Haor. When the bus reached the Inatnagar area, it lost control and fell into a roadside ditch. The vehicle overturned, crushing Manzura Akter and her daughter to death on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured and taking them to Shantiganj Health Complex and Sunamganj General Hospital.

Police and firefighters also joined the rescue operation after being alerted.

Confirming the incident, Joykolos Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Suman Kumar Chowdhury said, “We found the bus overturned in a ditch. Two people were trapped underneath and had died on the spot. The bodies have been sent to Sunamganj General Hospital morgue.”