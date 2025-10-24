Messi signs new Inter Miami deal through 2028

Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami that will keep the Argentine superstar at Major League Soccer club until the end of the 2028 season, the team confirmed on Thursday.

A video posted on Inter Miami’s official X account showed Messi signing his new deal inside the club’s under-construction Freedom Park stadium, with the caption: “He’s Home.”

“It makes me really happy to stay here and continue this project that has become a beautiful reality; playing at Miami Freedom Park,” Messi, 38, said in a club statement. “Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m glad to keep going.”

Club co-owner David Beckham praised Messi’s decision as a reflection of his commitment “to the city, to the club and to the game,” adding that his passion continues to inspire young players across the US.

Messi’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of 2025 season, but the new deal ensures he will remain in MLS through and beyond the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has transformed MLS, boosting attendances and revenues while winning the 2024 MLS MVP award and Golden Boot with 29 goals in 28 matches this season.