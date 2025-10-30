Sylhet police launches citizen digital database

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) has launched Citizen Information Management System to enhance urban security, maintain law and order and combat crime in Sylhet city.

A press release issued by SMP Commissioner Md. Abdul Quddus Chowdhury confirmed the development.

Through this initiative, detailed information of homeowners, tenants, domestic workers, drivers, caretakers, mess residents and colony inhabitants of the Sylhet metropolitan area will be stored in a centralized digital database, said the press release.

To facilitate this, all citizens are required to submit necessary information in the prescribed form, along with photocopies of their National ID (NID), birth certificate, photograph, mobile number, and other relevant documents, to their respective police stations by November 30.

The police also said this system will allow easy storage and verification of updated information of Sylhet residents.