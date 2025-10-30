National Policy Competition winners meet CA

Winners of the 2025 National Policy Competition, organised by Ministry of Youth and Sports, met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, students from nine universities and one medical college shared their experiences from the competition and presented their policy proposals before the Chief Adviser, according to a press release from Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

The National Policy Competition was designed to foster analytical thinking, policy innovation and constructive engagement among the youth. The programme was held across ten educational institutions, with one winning team selected from each.

This year’s winners represented East West University, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), Chittagong University, Jahangirnagar University, Dhaka Medical College, Dhaka University, North South University, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Rajshahi University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

Participants presented practical and creative policy ideas on ten key national priority areas; education, health, environment, peace, agriculture, technology, politics, the constitution, foreign policy and the economy.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi were also present at the event.