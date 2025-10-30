Draft of July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance ‍approved

The government has given final approval to the draft of the “July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance 2025”, establishing the July Uprising Museum as a fully independent national institution to preserve and honour the memory of the historic student-people uprising.

The Council of Advisers approved the draft at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO), chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy, Law Adviser Professor Dr. Asif Nazrul said, “Under the new ordinance, the residence formerly used by the fascist Prime Minister, who is currently on trial for mass killings and crimes against humanity, has been officially declared the July Uprising Memorial Museum. It will function as a separate museum.”

He emphasized that the museum will not operate as a branch of the National Museum, but as an autonomous entity, reflecting its unique historical and emotional significance. The ordinance also empowers the museum to establish branch museums in other parts of the country.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder attended the briefing.