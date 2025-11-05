Martyr Mir Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP

Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, brother of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, who was killed during July uprising, has formally joined Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Sources from BNP confirmed the information on Tuesday evening.

Snigdho submitted his membership form at BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, around 9:00 PM on November 4. BNP’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, participated virtually from London during the event.

The membership form was received by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Other senior leaders present included Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Dhaka North City BNP convener Aminul Haque, and Snigdho’s father Mostafizur Rahman.