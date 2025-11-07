How caffeine can help you manage headaches and other tips

Headaches are something almost all of us deal with at some point.

They can last from a couple of minutes to days and the pain can be sharp, dull, throbbing or stabbing and sometimes spread beyond your head to your scalp, face or even your neck.

Dr Xand van Tulleken, who hosts the BBC’s What’s Up Docs wellness podcast, knows the feeling all too well and says he gets headaches once a month or every six weeks and it “feels like someone’s drilling into my eyeball”.

While it’s easy to panic about what might be behind a bad headache, Dr Katy Munro, a GP and expert at the National Migraine Centre, says it’s rarely something serious.

“It’s natural to worry that something is seriously wrong, but the chances of that are actually very small,” she explains.

She advises that if it’s your “first or worst headache, get it checked out by a doctor,” but if you’re getting a pattern of milder, recurring headaches, there are a few simple things you can try at home as well as seeing your GP.

1. How big was the impact on your day?

Dr Xand says understanding your own headaches can be surprisingly helpful as they often don’t have a single cause so keeping a diary can help you spot patterns and triggers.

For some people, weather such as thunder and lightning could trigger it, while for others it might be sensitivity to light.

“The worst time for me is when we’re driving in the autumn and the sun is low and the sun is flickering through the trees…it really aggravates,” says Dr Munro.

2. Use caffeine wisely

You might think that caffeine is something you should instantly avoid if you have a headache but Dr Munro says the truth is more nuanced.

In small, careful doses, it can make painkillers more effective if you are not having too much caffeine on a daily basis.

“Caffeine is a co-analgesic which means it can boost the effect of a painkiller,” Dr Munro explains, but avoid it in the afternoon and evening as it can disrupt your sleep.

It’s worth also thinking about your caffeine consumption more broadly – consuming lots of it every day can cause a caffeine overuse headache and if you suddenly stop, you might get a withdrawal headache.

3. Don’t skip meals

What you eat and when may make a difference if you’re suffering from headaches.

Dr Munro recommends following a diet similar to the Mediterranean one that is rich in protein, healthy fats and complex carbs which can help stabilise your energy levels.

You should avoid quick-release sugary snacks and definitely don’t skip meals as that can be a common trigger.

Dr Munro says she found her headaches were helped by cutting out dairy and gluten, though that’s not universal.

“I also found eating regularly and taking lunch to work made a difference,” she says.

As well as thinking about food, Dr Munro says regular exercise, good sleep, stress management and staying hydrated can also help reduce headaches.

You should drink enough during the day so your pee is a pale clear colour and you don’t feel thirsty.

4. Avoid painkillers with codeine

“There are lots of things, like painkillers or anti-nausea tablets, you can buy over the counter that may be helpful to manage headaches” says Dr Munro.

She cautions that you should avoid “anything containing codeine” as it can make some headaches occur more frequently and can worsen symptoms like nausea.

“Painkillers can work extremely well but it does depend on how severe your headache is.

“If they’re becoming more frequent or intense, your GP can help you find a more suitable medication.”

Make sure you don’t regularly take painkillers on more than two days a week as this will reduce your risk of rebound headaches.