Lord Carlile calls for fair and inclusive elections in Bangladesh amid political turmoil

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London, 6 November 2025: The British peer Lord Carlile of Berriew has warned that Bangladesh faces “serious challenges” following more than a year of political unrest, urging the country’s leaders to ensure that upcoming elections are fair, inclusive and independently monitored.

In a statement issued from the House of Lords, Lord Carlile said the international community was watching developments in Bangladesh with growing concern after prolonged instability since 2024. He emphasised that the next election must “not repeat the follies of the past”, and that “all efforts must be made to ensure it is participatory, inclusive, free and fair and monitored by independent external observers.”

Lord Carlile, a crossbench peer and barrister, also called for a broader revival of democratic values and accountability within the country. “All sections of Bangladeshi society must be part of this process and contribute to the renewal of democratic institutions, their spirit and their culture,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), Carlile said the system “urgently needs reform to bring it up to international standards,” and insisted that trials must be “transparent, fair, and scrupulously adhering to the law and constitution.”

He also warned that minority communities in Bangladesh were facing “considerable pressure” and required guaranteed protection from both the state and political opponents. “The rule of law must be upheld,” he said. “Bangladesh’s stability depends on justice, fairness and the protection of all its people.”