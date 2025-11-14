BNP vows strict punishment for violence against women if elected: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed has pledged that the party will ensure the strictest punishment for perpetrators of violence against women if entrusted with power through people’s mandate.

He made the remarks at a pre-procession rally titled “Rising Violence and Disrespect: Conscious Women Prepared to Resist,” organized by Women and Children Rights Forum at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

Following the rally, participants marched silently to Central Shaheed Minar, wearing black cloths over their mouths as a symbol of protest.

Salahuddin emphasized that measures will be taken to prevent offenders, including rapists, from evading justice through legal loopholes.

He warned that BNP will remain vigilant to ensure the law is not misused to let criminals escape accountability.

Criticizing a religion-based political party, he said, “This party claims it will reduce women’s working hours, which would ultimately harm their employment. Their motives are questionable; they want to confine women to their homes, exploiting religion for political gain while women suffer.”

He added that BNP envisions a future without religion-based divisions, where all citizens enjoy equal rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

Salahuddin also highlighted the lack of an effective movement against the widespread violence faced by women, despite existing laws, some of which have been strengthened but not properly enforced.

On the July Charter, he reaffirmed BNP’s commitment to implementing every clause as agreed by political parties, warning that any overreach would be judged by the people.

He added, “No law or order should interfere with Parliament’s sovereignty and strict vigilance will be maintained on these matters.”

The rally was presided over by BNP Standing Committee Member Begum Selima Rahman, convener of Women and Children Rights Forum.

Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury conducted the program, with speakers including Shirin Sultana, Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, Sanjida Islam Tuli and Rehana Akhter Shirin.