Jamaat, allies urge separate date for referendum

Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and leaders of seven other parties have called on the Chief Adviser to immediately announce a separate date for the national referendum, instead of holding it on the same day as the upcoming general election.

Speaking at a joint press conference held at Al-Falah Hall at Moghbazar in Dhaka on Friday, Taher said, “We hope the Chief Adviser will revise the schedule and declare a distinct date for the referendum without delay.”

He further claimed that at least three advisers are “misguiding” the Chief Adviser and demanded their removal, adding that while he would not publicly name them, the names would be submitted directly to the Chief Adviser.

Taher criticized the government for allegedly favoring one political party, saying, “Whether intentionally or due to being misled, this government has fallen into the trap of a particular party, reducing the importance of reforms. Earlier, the government demonstrated undue loyalty and weakness toward this party, starting from announcing the election date in London.”

He also stressed that administrative appointments must be neutral, honest and accountable to ensure fairness and called for efforts to maintain impartiality in the electoral process.

Expressing deep concern over the credibility of the upcoming polls, Taher said, “There is growing distrust and anxiety that another pre-planned and manipulated election may take place. The government’s conduct makes us fear that a free and fair election under its supervision is unlikely.”

Taher also thanked Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for his steadfast support of the reform commission, saying, “BNP was never in favour of granting constitutional legitimacy through an ordinance. They had opposed it, but Dr. Yunus remained firm in proposing reforms through the commission. We thank him for that.”

Other participants at the press conference included Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Sheikh Fazle Bari Masud, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Senior Deputy Ameer Yusuf Ashraf, Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party Secretary General Musa Bin Ijhar, JAGPA spokesperson Rashed Pradhan and Bangladesh Development Party Secretary General Kazi Nizamul Haque.