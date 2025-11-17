Ingredients:

* 1/2 kg Olive

* 1 cup Mustard oil

* 1 tsp Whole punch foron (Five spices mix)

* 1/2 tsp Ginger paste

* 1/2 tsp Garlic paste

* 1 tsp Roasted cumin powder

* 1/2 tsp Whole mustard

* 2 tbsp Jaggery/sugar

* 1 tbsp Vinegar

* 1 tsp Turmeric powder

* 2 pcs Bay leaves

* 5-6 pcs Dried red chilies

* 1/2 tsp Roasted punch foron powder

* To taste Chili powder

* To taste Salt

Method:

1. At first cut the olive roughly, wash and drain. Now marinate olive with salt and turmeric powder for 10 minutes.

2. Heat mustard oil in a pan on medium flame. Add dried chilies, punch foron, mustard & bay leaves and stir till brown. Add olive and stir to mix well. Add some garlic cloves optionally for extra flavor. Then add ginger-garlic pastes and chili powder. Stir to mix well for 5-6 minutes till soft.

3. Add jaggery or sugar and stir to mix well. Adjust the taste in this stage like adding salt or sugar or chili powder. Add vinegar for longer storage and stir to mix. When the olive is well cooked add roasted cumin and punch foron powders. Keep stirring on low flame till oil separates. Make cold and better to store in a glass jar and serve after a week.

4. Olive pickle is ready to be served.