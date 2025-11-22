US issues warning to civilian aircraft over heightened military activity in Venezuelan airspace

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday cautioned civilian aircraft flying in or near Venezuelan airspace, citing increasing security risks tied to intensified military activity in the region.

The FAA advised pilots to “exercise caution” due to a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity,” warning that potential threats could affect aircraft at any altitude, during overflight, landing, takeoff, or while on the ground.

The alert comes as Washington has deployed an aircraft carrier strike group, additional Navy vessels, and stealth aircraft to the area. US officials say the buildup is aimed at combating drug trafficking, but the moves have fueled concerns in Caracas that the United States may be preparing for regime change.

Tensions are further rising with a US terrorism designation—set to take effect soon—targeting an alleged drug cartel that Washington says is led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Analysts say the designation could be a precursor to more aggressive action.

Since early September, US forces have struck more than 20 vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, claiming they were involved in drug smuggling. The attacks have killed more than 80 people, though the United States has not publicly provided evidence that the targeted boats were smuggling narcotics or posed any threat, contributing to regional unease over the military escalation.