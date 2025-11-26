Conspiracies against country continue: Tarique

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, on the occasion of martyr Dr. Shamsul Alam Milon Day, has said that “conspiracies against the country have not stopped,” calling on the people to remain united in resisting such forces.

In a post on his verified social media page on Wednesday afternoon, Tarique Rahman stated, “Although we achieved a new independence through the victory of the united movement of students and the general public on August 5, domestic and foreign conspiracies against our motherland continue. However, if we stand united, the conspirators will never succeed.”

He paid tribute to Dr. Shamsul Alam Milon, who was killed during the 1990 anti-dictatorship movement, describing him as a “fearless soldier” of democracy.

“Martyr Dr. Shamsul Alam Milon played a courageous role in the mass uprising against the autocratic regime of Hussain Muhammad Ershad. His sacrifice gave momentum to the nine-year-long democratic movement and helped bring it to a successful conclusion,” he wrote.

Rahman emphasized Dr. Milon’s commitment to restoring democratic rights, saying, “He made the supreme sacrifice to end dictatorship and re-establish democracy. It was through the blood of patriots like him that authoritarian rule finally fell and democracy was restored.”

He added that under the leadership of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, a new phase of democratic governance began in Bangladesh.

The remarks were shared on a day observed by the BNP and its allies to honor Dr. Milon, a physician and political activist whose death during a protest became a symbol of resistance in the struggle to restore parliamentary democracy.

Tarique message, however, highlights ongoing concerns raised by the opposition about transparency, governance, and national unity amid the current political transition.