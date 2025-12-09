Glow zone: these are the best winter tanners for every body part

For all its champagne-fuelled festivities and cosy evenings before roaring fires, winter can be ruthless on our bodies (and, of course, our minds).

It’s a topic that has come up again and again over the last few weeks as we’ve compared notes on seasonal complexion quirks, dry body complaints and even sad, flat winter hair that already seems to have given up on the game.

So yes, we all know that this time of year can be tough on our skin — and as such, it needs to be treated accordingly. When it comes to winter tanning specifically, there are a few things worth considering to ensure you’re still bringing your A-game despite the seasonal challenges.

Also worth knowing is that those — like me— in search of a bespoke, untraceable winter bronze need look no further than London tanner James Harknett, who tends to a vast roster of models, celebrities, actors and those-in-the-know.

Known for his light touch and tireless work to create skin finishes that complement each client’s individual skin tone, body shape and personal brief, his results are seamless. As such, who better to deliver the winter tanning masterclass that we all need?

“Winter skin needs to be treated with care,” Harknett explains. “The best approach is targeted and regular and — when it comes to creating a party glow specifically — a good prep routine is vital.”

Because who, like me, uses the fact that we’re swaddled in winter layers, tights, trousers, jumpers and scarves as an opportunity to slow down on the old body-care routine? Combined with low-humidity winter air, central heating and the lure of steaming baths and showers, it’s an approach can make for dry, lacklustre limbs.

“Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Scrub (£39,cultbeauty.co.uk) is gentle but nevertheless highly effective at sloughing away dead skin cells, prepping for your self-tanning products and ensuring the tan fades evenly as the days go on,” he recommends. So, let’s add that to the basket now — and here, because we need it, are his self-tanning recommendations by body part.