Gold price rises by Tk 3,453 per bhori

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has announced an increase in gold prices, with the rate per bhori rising by up to Tk 3,453.

Under the new rates, the price of 22-carat gold stands at Tk 2,15,597 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk 2,05,800, 18-carat at Tk 176,395 and traditional gold at Tk 146,838 per bhori.

The new prices, effective from Sunday, have been adjusted in line with rising global gold rates.

BAJUS cited the international market surge, where gold prices have reached $4,300 per ounce, as the primary reason for the increase.

Silver prices have also been revised upward. A bhori of 22-carat silver now costs Tk 4,572, 21-carat at Tk 4,362, 18-carat at Tk 3,732 and traditional silver at Tk 2,800.