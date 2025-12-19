Fakhrul condemns attacks on media organisations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday that the country has witnessed various mob attacks for over a year, which have divided the nation.

He has strongly condemned the attacks on The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir and other media professionals. ”Those who carried out such violence are ‘enemies of Bangladesh’.”

In a Facebook post early Friday, Fakhrul said Bangladesh is a sovereign and independent country and the government is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of every citizen.

“While the grieving nation was praying for the soul of martyr Sharif Osman Hadi, shameful attacks were carried out on media organisations, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as on respected journalist Nurul Kabir and several others.”

The BNP leader also said Hadi was a candidate in the upcoming national election and had gone to people seeking votes. “The election will be held, and a democratic government elected by people will be formed in Bangladesh, InshaAllah.”

Mirza Fakhrul added, the assailants of Hadi must be brought to justice and every act of mob violence must also be punished.