Have you heard the whispers about an AI hearing aid revolution?

There’s a story about a whisper network operating among New York’s rich and powerful, who are leveraging their connections to get their hands — and ears — on a revolutionary piece of tech. It’s an AI-powered hearing aid that uses an algorithm to filter and refine sound in real time. Those lucky enough to beta-test one were brought to tears of joy at having their hearing restored.

The hype is understandable. Fortell AI hearing aids offer something truly exciting in both the health tech and AI spaces. Hearing loss, particularly the age-related kind, isn’t simply a case of the volume of life getting turned down. It becomes harder for the brain to filter out background noise and to discern voices in conversation. There’s a reason that, as you mature, hanging out in a noisy bar to talk to your friends becomes less enticing.

But traditional hearing aids have struggled to meet this challenge. Turning the volume up simply isn’t enough. The consequences are dire; when you lose your ability to converse, you risk cognitive decline and dementia, as well as the misery of isolation that leads to depression.

A Fortell hearing aid uses an AI system called neural nets, based on the brain’s structure, to separate background noise from voices. It reduces these distracting sounds while amplifying voices. The start-up has also developed the chip technology to make this possible in a device that’s the size and dimension of a standard hearing aid.

They retail at $6,800 (£5,000) and have so far launched in only one location — New York — at the start of December, so their rarity and desirability make them “the aural-prosthetics version of a limited-edition Birkin bag”.

Or at least, that’s what Wired breathlessly reported this month. The truth, according to Fortell chief executive Matthew de Jonge, is more mundane. De Jonge took to Reddit to correct the record. “I apologise for the elitist slant of the article,” he says. “It doesn’t reflect our values but did make for interesting reading.”

Anyone living in New York and currently using hearing aids is welcome, he added, to come and take the technology for a test drive. There’s even a button on the Fortell website to book an appointment.

Yes, the hearing aids are expensive — but the price is comparable with that of other high-end devices. That’s also why Fortell insists people try them in person, with the support of its team of trained audiologists. Multiple fittings are required to fine-tune the device to individual wearers — and Fortell has only one clinic, in New York.

They’re also hard to get hold of currently, de Jonge admits, but not because of Fortell opting for scarcity marketing. “We will never artificially restrict supply, a common tactic of ‘luxury’ brand,” promised de Jonge. Hermès practically wrote the book on this with the Birkin, tightly controlling production and keeping prices high so demand will always outpace supply, making the bags all the more desirable for their rarity.

The only restrictions on Fortell, de Jonge explains, is producing its units in the US to the highest quality, while ensuring its audiologists have the time and resources to fit new patients and support existing ones. This old-fashioned, slow and steady approach would be anathema to most tech start-ups, which prize loud launches and getting as many people hooked on a product as possible.

But Fortell plans to be in it for the long haul. “We look forward to building trust with this community over a very long period of time,” says de Jonge. “Building better hearing aids is our life’s work.”