Khaleda Zia’s condition now stable: Dr Zahid

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare hospital in Dhaka, is now in a stable condition, her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in front of Evercare Hospital on Friday afternoon, Dr Zahid; also a member of BNP Standing Committee, said Khaleda Zia’s health has remained stable over the past month and showed no signs of deterioration.

“Madam has been under treatment for nearly a month now. Alhamdulillah, her physical condition is currently quite stable compared to the past month. A minor procedure was performed on her today and it was completed very successfully,” he said.

Dr Zahid added that Khaleda Zia is being treated in a cabin equipped with Coronary Care Unit (CCU) facilities that include full Intensive Care Unit (ICU) support.

“Although she is technically in a CCU cabin, it has all ICU-level facilities. You may consider it as ICU care,” he explained.

He further noted that Khaleda Zia was able to undergo Friday’s procedure without complications and that her condition has not worsened.

Dr Zahid also said that, on behalf of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, party leaders and Khaleda Zia’s family, prayers have been sought from people across the country for her recovery.