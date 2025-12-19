Osman Hadi’s body arrives in Dhaka

The body of Inquilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi arrived in Dhaka on Friday evening, days after his death while undergoing treatment in Singapore, triggering widespread political unrest across the country.

According to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-585 carrying Hadi’s body landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:48 PM Bangladesh time on Friday.

The aircraft had departed Singapore’s Changi International Airport earlier in the day at 2:03 PM Bangladesh time.

Sharif Osman Hadi died at 9:45 PM on Thursday at Singapore General Hospital after battling for his life for seven days.

He had been shot earlier this month and was undergoing advanced treatment abroad.

Hadi had also been announced as a prospective candidate for Dhaka-8 constituency in the upcoming national parliamentary elections.

In recognition of his role as a frontline activist during the July mass uprising, the government has declared a state mourning for Saturday following his death.