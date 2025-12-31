Nepal, Bhutan FMs convey condolences to Tarique Rahman

Nepal and Bhutan have formally conveyed their condolences to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman following the death of former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma and Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D. N. Dhungel personally handed over condolence messages to Tarique Rahman at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, according to a post by BNP media cell on its official Facebook page.

Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 AM on Tuesday at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

With the end of her accomplished 79-year life, Bangladesh has been plunged into mourning. Beyond party lines, people from all walks of life; including political rivals and critics, have expressed deep sorrow over her death.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held at Manik Mia Avenue on Wednesday at around 3:00 PM, led by Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek, Khatib of the national mosque Baitul Mukarram.

Security was tightened across the capital centring on the janaza and burial proceedings.

To ensure smooth conduct of the funeral and maintain strict security, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were deployed at Manik Mia Avenue and several other key locations in Dhaka.

Following the janaza, Khaleda Zia was laid to rest beside her late husband, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman.

Representatives from several South and Southeast Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, travelled to Dhaka to pay their final respects to the BNP chairperson.