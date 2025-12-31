Silver Jubilee of Khasi Students’ Union celebrated in Barlekha

Juri (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : The Silver Jubilee marking the 25 years of success of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) was celebrated with great enthusiasm and festivity at Agar Khasi Punji in Barlekha upazila of Moulvibazar.

On the occasion, a two-day programme held on 28–29 December featured the unveiling of a magazine and a memorial monument, presentation of honorary crests, discussion meetings, and cultural programmes.

The chief guest at the event was the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Barlekha, Galib Chowdhury, who inaugurated the Silver Jubilee programme by cutting a cake.

In his speech, he said that it is not possible to accelerate development by leaving any community behind. Development of a country can be achieved more easily by bringing everyone together irrespective of religion and ethnicity. He further added that students and youths must engage in social and cultural activities, be inspired by patriotism, and move forward to build a developed Bangladesh.

The discussion meeting was presided over by KSU President Benedict Sungoh and conducted by General Secretary Lenchar Tongper. Special guests included Bonifas Khonglah, Regional Director of Caritas Sylhet Region; Advocate Subimol Lindohkiri, former KSU President and lawyer at the Moulvibazar District and Sessions Judge Court; founding member and Executive Director of Mariang for Community and Ecosystem Services, Antony Mukhim; founding member Origen Khonglah; former General Secretary Stephen Marlia; and Head (Mantri) of Agar Khasi Punji Sukmon Amsey.

Others present included former Vice President of KSU Sylhet Branch and Indoor Medical Officer (IMO) of Sylhet Women’s Medical College Hospital, Dr. Sunday Elizabeth Podueng; former Cultural Secretary and IMO of the same hospital, Dr. Dorin Magdalene Pamthet; journalist and human rights activist Michael Nongrum; President of KSU Sylhet Branch Markus Papang; former General Secretary Raju Rupsi; Treasurer Bishwo Bareh; along with leaders of various district and upazila branches, heads of Khasi punjis, and representatives of Khasi youth organizations.

It is noteworthy that the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) was founded in 2000 with the slogan, “Education, Equality, Unity.”