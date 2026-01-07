An afternoon retreat at Yuzu

There is something oddly comforting about slipping into a restaurant on a sunny afternoon, especially when the city outside is buzzing with its usual Dhaka chaos.

My recent lunch at Yuzu, the pan-Asian restaurant tucked inside Fortune Square, Dhanmondi, began just like that.

I found myself seated in a cosy corner where golden light spilt through the windows, turning the room almost cinematic. The space itself deserves a quick applause: warm wooden textures, soft lighting, and that unmistakable East Asian aesthetic that manages to be both calming and Instagram-ready.

But let’s talk about what truly matters: the food.