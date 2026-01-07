5 longevity hacks to support brain health and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia don’t suddenly appear in old age – they are often the result of decades of small, everyday habits quietly adding up over time.

The choices you make today around food, sleep, movement, and inflammation can shape how well your brain functions years from now. By prioritising brain health early, you’re not just improving how you think and feel in the present – you’re investing in a sharper, healthier future that your 80-year-old self may one day thank you for.

Alejandra Ruff, an integrative nutrition health coach specialising in women’s longevity, chronic disease prevention, and brain health, has shared five science-backed longevity strategies designed to support cognitive function and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

In an Instagram video shared on December 15, the health coach explains, “Dementia doesn’t begin when you’re old. It begins decades before you ever feel a symptom. And while that sounds terrifying…it’s actually the most empowering truth you’ll hear today: Your brain’s future isn’t fixed. You can change your trajectory – starting right now.”

Prioritise omega-3s

Alejandra advises prioritising omega-3 rich foods – such as fatty fish like sardines and salmon, along with nuts and seeds like chia, flaxseeds and walnuts – almost as if it were your job, noting that they play a key role in supporting brain health and calming inflammation.

She explains, “Your brain is 60 percent fat, and omega-3s are the raw materials it needs to repair, protect, and stay sharp. EPA and DHA literally build your brain cells and calm inflammation – two things that matter for dementia risk.”

Treat sleep like brainwashing

According to the health coach, sleep acts like a deep cleansing cycle for the brain, clearing out metabolic waste – including proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease – that accumulate during the day and are flushed out while you sleep.

She explains, “While you sleep, your brain flushes out waste – including the proteins linked to Alzheimer’s. If you skip sleep, that waste doesn’t get cleared. Your nighttime routine is not a luxury. It’s a neuroprotective strategy.”

Avoid spiking blood sugar frequently

Alejandra warns against repeatedly spiking blood sugar throughout the day, noting that frequent glucose highs and crashes can accelerate brain ageing and impair long-term cognitive health. She highlights, “Glucose spikes equals inflammation, energy crashes, mood swings, and faster brain ageing. Balanced blood sugar keeps your mind clear and your neurons happy.”

The health coach recommends always prioritising proteins and fibres, along with some form of movement after meals to balance out glucose spikes.

Move every 2-3 hours

According to Alejandra, regular movement is essential for brain health and shouldn’t be limited to a single 30-minute workout. She emphasises the importance of moving your body every two to three hours throughout the day to support overall brain wellbeing.

She explains, “Movement increases blood flow to your brain right away.

Strength training boosts BDNF – aka ‘Miracle-Gro’ for your brain.”

Eat to lower inflammation

According to the health coach, inflammation acts as a silent accelerant of cognitive decline, and prioritising targeted, anti-inflammatory nutrition on a daily basis can support brain health and potentially lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

She recommends, “Whole, colourful foods protect your neurons, your mitochondria, and your long-term memory. More greens, berries, olive oil, fish, herbs, turmeric, veggies. Less processed chaos.”