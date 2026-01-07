Hemp recovered at Habiganj borderside

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-55) seized 14 kg of hemp from the border area of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj district on Monday evening.

Indian ganja worth about Tk 49,000 during an operation in a border area of.

Acting on a tip-off, a special patrol team from Satchhari BOP took position around 300 yards inside Bangladeshi territory at Satchhari Tea Garden on Monday evening.

Smugglers fled upon sensing the presence of BGB officials, leaving behind the sack containing hemp and the patrol team later recovered 14 kg of hemp worth Tk 49000 from the spot.

Habiganj BGB-55 Battalion commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Tanzilur Rahman confirmed the incident through a press release and said that the seized hemp will be handed over to Narcotics Control Department following legal procedures.