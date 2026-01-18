Tama Mirza takes center stage in two upcoming films

Popular Dhallywood actress Tama Mirza is set to appear in two consecutive films in the new year, keeping her fans excited about what’s ahead. One of the projects is “Joljuddho”, directed by Golam Sohrab Dodul, where Tama Mirza will be seen opposite versatile actor Mosharraf Karim.

Alongside this, Tama Mirza is also preparing for another upcoming film by director Hasan Morshed. Although the title of the movie has not yet been finalised, it is confirmed that actor Sariful Razz will play the lead opposite her.

Speaking about the two new ventures, Tama Mirza said, “I have heard the stories of both the movies and they are excellent. Any actor would want to be associated with such stories and the directors’ ideas. I can’t say anything more for now. Everyone will know the details when the directors and production companies officially announce them.”

Sources say that while the shooting of Hasan Morshed’s film is scheduled to begin this month, the portions involving Tama and Sariful Razz will start a little later.

Meanwhile, preparations for Joljuddho are moving ahead steadily. Most of the artistes for the film have already been finalised, and regular discussions are underway with the cast and crew.

It may be mentioned that Tama Mirza was last seen in the movie Daagi, which was released in theatres last year. In addition, her web series Dui Bondhu, directed by Anjan Dutt, is awaiting release.